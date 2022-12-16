Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sec 92, Mohali

The school organised an educational trip to Amritsar for Class IX to XII. The aim of the trip was to apprise the students of the culture and history of Punjab. The students visited ‘Sadda Pind’, which beautifully depicted the historical, mythical and religious aspects of Amritsar, a traditional Punjabi village, where they were treated with delicious Punjabi food and also enjoyed various rides and games. They also had glimpse of Punjabi culture through displays such as cottages, huts, charpoys, traditional music and dance presented by a cultural group of performers. The students also witnessed the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Wagah Border. The ceremony of the flag lowering in the evening conducted by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers (PR) at the border was indeed mesmerising. School Principal Poonam Sharma said school trips provide students an opportunity to come out from the confines and groom themselves to get ready to face the challenges of life alone.