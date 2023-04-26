Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sec-92, Mohali

The school celebrated Kindergarten Graduation Day . Tiny tots participated in different activities like music, dance and skit. The school Principal, Poonam Sharma, in her convocation address complimented the graduates on their achievements and also appriciated the teachers for their dedication and hard work. The Graduation Ceremony started with the tiny tots of the Pre-Primary dressed in graduation robes and caps walking on the stage. The Principal felicitated the students with the Certificate of Graduation. It was a proud moment for the parents and the mentors as they witnessed their children receiving their KG Graduation certificates.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to visit Chandigarh at noon; SAD leaders, workers gather at party office to pay tributes
His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...
Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative
Badal is remembered by his detractors for his rare qualities
PM Modi to participate in Quad summit in Sydney next month
It will be the first time Australia hosts the Quad Leaders’ ...
Operation Kaveri: 530 Indians evacuated from Sudan so far
India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and all the In...