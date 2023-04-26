Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sec-92, Mohali

The school celebrated Kindergarten Graduation Day . Tiny tots participated in different activities like music, dance and skit. The school Principal, Poonam Sharma, in her convocation address complimented the graduates on their achievements and also appriciated the teachers for their dedication and hard work. The Graduation Ceremony started with the tiny tots of the Pre-Primary dressed in graduation robes and caps walking on the stage. The Principal felicitated the students with the Certificate of Graduation. It was a proud moment for the parents and the mentors as they witnessed their children receiving their KG Graduation certificates.