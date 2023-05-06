Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sec-92, Mohali

The Kindergarten section of the school conducted 'Red Day' activity to introduce children to the realm of colours. 'Red'colour symbolises enthusiasm, life and vitality. The day started with the colour red everywhere red dress, red rose, red teddy, red car, red apples, red cherries and red everywhere. Bulletin boards displayed red craft work made by the children. The tiny tots looked stunning in their outfits. A special assembly was conducted with emphasis on significance of red colour. The young ones sang, Red Day 'My red balloon', Apples are red and "Roses are red". The school Principal, Poonam Sharma, had an interactive session with the children and motivated them to think logically and anticipate rationally.