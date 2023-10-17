Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sec 92, Mohali

A national-level patriotic group song competition was organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad for students of Class VI to XII under theme of “Chetna ke swar” at St Anne’s School, Kharar, where 15 schools participated. Students of Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali, bagged the second position. The winners were felicitated with medals and certificates. The students sang ‘Koti-Koti Kantho ne Gaya Ma ka Gaurav Gaan’ in Hindi and ‘Devi Dahino Balam’ in Sanskrit. They mesmerised the audience with their rhythmic and melodious performance. School Principal Poonam Sharma congratulated the students and the music department for the splendid achievement.
