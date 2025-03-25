Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

The school celebrated a delightful Culmination Ceremony for its kindergarten students, marking the successful completion of their foundational learning years. The event was graced by members of the management, Creative Director Mahima Kaur, Director Partarp Singh, and Deputy Director Renu Hanspal, whose presence added to the significance of the occasion. The ceremony commenced with the recitation of ‘Mool Mantra’ and a soulful ‘shabad’, setting a positive atmosphere. Parents and teachers took pride in witnessing the growth and creativity of the little graduates. The ceremony concluded with the votes of thanks by school Headmistress Amardeep Kaur and cheerful group photographs, making it a memorable day for all. Deputy Director Renu Hanspal extended its heartfelt wishes to the young graduates for a bright and successful future.