Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

Teej was celebrated at the school with all rituals and traditional fervour. An array of fun-filled activities was planned in the beautifully decorated activity hall of the school. Students of Class XI and XII came dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, wearing bangles and jewellery. They had aslo applied mehndi on their hands. The celebration began with a shabad. Then there was a ramp walk by senior students, followed by question round. The star attraction of the show was folk song “Surmedaani” sung by Class XI girls. A ‘talent hunt’ was also organised, wherein Class XI and XIl students sang ‘boliaan’ and ‘tappe’ and performed dance. School Principal Poonam Sharma acquainted the students with the Punjabi culture. Sohani was crowned ‘Ms Kaur’, whereas the title of ‘Mr Singh’ was grabbed by Gurinder.