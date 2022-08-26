Tiny tots of Guru Nanak Foundation Public school, Sector 92, Mohali, celebrated the Grandparents Day. There was a special event for the grandparents of the Pre-Primary section. The event began with a beautiful dance on 'Nani Teri morni' by the kids, followed by a series of fun games. To make the special day memorable, grandparents were invited to honour them. The children were excited to see their grandparents take part in the games and cheered them wholeheartedly. All games were thoughtfully planned by the teachers so to make the day memorable and special for all grandparents. Poonam Sharma, Principal, thanked everybody for their continuous support and guidance to children. To celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, a special assembly was also organised with great pomp and show. The function began with the lighting of lamp by Principal Poonam Sharma and recitation of bhajans followed by dance performance by UKG students on various songs.