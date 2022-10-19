Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

An inter-house flower arrangement competition was held at the school. The students enthusiastically took part in the competition and their knowledge about the flowers was incredible. The competition was organised for Class VII and VIII to enhance students’ creativity. Students used decorative material and fresh flower arrangements on their selected theme. The participants used their creative skills and imagination to design their floral arrangements that were evaluated on the basis of the idea, theme, creativity and presentation. Principal Poonam Sharma appreciated the efforts of the students.