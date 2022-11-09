Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

An ‘akhand path’ for the prosperity and well-being of the school students and staff was held at the school. The teaching and non-teaching staff of the school took part in the religious programme. ‘Kadah prasad’ was distributed among students. While praying for peace, progress and prosperity of the school, Poonam Sharma said, “Our Gurus showed us the path of honesty, unity, truth and bravery. We must follow their teachings and adopt the way shown by them.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...