Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

An ‘akhand path’ for the prosperity and well-being of the school students and staff was held at the school. The teaching and non-teaching staff of the school took part in the religious programme. ‘Kadah prasad’ was distributed among students. While praying for peace, progress and prosperity of the school, Poonam Sharma said, “Our Gurus showed us the path of honesty, unity, truth and bravery. We must follow their teachings and adopt the way shown by them.”