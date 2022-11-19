Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

A day marking the joy of childhood was celebrated on the school premises. The Children’s Day celebrations began with a morning prayer, followed by a variety of fun-filled activities and games planned by the teachers for their students. The tiny tots of the Pre-primary came dressed up for a special party arranged by the teachers for them. The teachers involved the children in various games and they also danced to the tunes of peppy numbers. On this special occasion, inter-house cricket matches were also organised. The teams comprised U-14 as well as U-17 for both boys and girls. The whole school enjoyed the matches. Besides celebrations, all children were given chocolates and gifts as a token of love from their teachers.
