Guru Nanak Foundation Public school, Sector 92, Mohali

The "Punjabi Week" was celebrated at the school to promote the mother tongue. Various competitions such as poetry recitation, calligraphy, solo song performance, story narration etc were conducted under the guidance of the Punjabi department. An exhibition was organised to display several items that are now vanishing from the Punjabi lifestyle. To commemorate the history and struggle of Punjab and its heroes, students held a special assembly. They highlighted the zeal and energy of Punjab, its rich culture, literature and history of the state. Through poems, they remembered great warriors and freedom fighters with reverence. The school echoed with traditional folk songs narrating the valour of Punjabis. Students took a pledge to work for the welfare and progress of their state. Principal Poonam Sharma asked students to tread on the right path, imbibe good values and utilise their ingenuity to make the state developed on all fronts.
