Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

Earth Week was celebrated at the school where a plethora of activities was organized for the students of classes I to XII. The students of classes I and II showcased their painting skills by drawing planet earth and colouring it. The students of classes III and IV recited poems. The students of classes V and VI participated in Best out of waste competition, classes VII and VIII expressed their thoughts on importance of the day, Classes IX and X made paper envelopes by using the waste material and the students of classes XI and XII showed videography skills. To develop the habit of cleanliness, school motivated students to keep study area as well as its surrounding area neat and clean. A special assembly was held by the students of classes IX & X to celebrate Mother Earth. Principal Poonam Sharma addressed the students and spoke on the need for individual action to curb pollution.