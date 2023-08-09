Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

A tree plantation programme was held in the school. Students of Class I to X participated. Students along with the teacher in charge planted saplings on the school premises. They planted various types of plants, such as jasmine, Ashoka, money plant, hibiscus, etc. The teacher explained the importance of trees to the students and the present challenges to the environment like, global warming and pollution. The tree plantation drive was inaugurated by Principal Poonam Sharma.

