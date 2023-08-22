Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

Independence Day was celebrated at the school. The celebrations began on August 7, 2023. An array of activities, such as freedom fighters’ role play, quiz, class soft board decoration, etc, were conducted. Independence Day ceremony began with the unfurling of the national flag by Principal Poonam Sharma, followed by march past. The national anthem was sung. A colourful programme began with Saraswati Vandana, followed by patriotic song, speeches, skit, dance and gidda bhangra performances.
