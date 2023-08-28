Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

Teej was celebrated at the school. Teachers reached the institution in cultural outfits to make the programme special. To show a glimpse of a Punjabi village, phulkaris, chhaj and chatis, were decorated. Various inter-house competitions were organised. The inter-house competitions began with shabad renditions by the school choir. Class III to V recited poem on Teej confidentiality. Folk songs were sung by Class VI to VIII students and Class IX to XII students participated in mehndi competition. Principal Poonam Sharma acquainted all with the Punjabi culture.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shobha yatra LIVE: Security stepped up in Nuh, drones deployed for surveillance
Police not taking any chances in Gurugram and vicinity
Shobha yatra: Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today
Locals fear outsiders may create trouble
15 seers may be allowed for symbolic yatra in Nuh
Nuh sealed, no entry without district ID card: Police
2 students die by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota within 5 hours; coaching institutes told not to hold tests for 2 months
Both had scored low marks in tests