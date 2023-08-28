 Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali : The Tribune India

Teej was celebrated at the school. Teachers reached the institution in cultural outfits to make the programme special. To show a glimpse of a Punjabi village, phulkaris, chhaj and chatis, were decorated. Various inter-house competitions were organised. The inter-house competitions began with shabad renditions by the school choir. Class III to V recited poem on Teej confidentiality. Folk songs were sung by Class VI to VIII students and Class IX to XII students participated in mehndi competition. Principal Poonam Sharma acquainted all with the Punjabi culture.

