Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

Teacher’s Day was celebrated by students of the school. A warm welcome at the school gate with flowers, cards and tastefully decorated ‘entrance’ was a pleasant surprise for all teachers. The whole function was planned by the students of Class XI and XII. Students had prepared timetable of first four periods and went to junior classes to deliver lectures on the ongoing subjects. Students performed a scintillating cultural show to denote their love, respect, acknowledgement and recognition of the hard work put in by the teachers towards their development. The cultural show incorporated poems, songs, dance and drama. Fun games were also arranged to entertain the teachers. The school was called off at half day.Then the staff was taken for a movie show at Bestec Mall. All teachers enjoyed and appreciated the surprise. The day concluded with honouring the teachers for their valuable contributions to the school with a token of love. Principal Poonam Sharma congratulated the teachers.

