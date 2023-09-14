Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector-92, Mohali

Janamashtami was celebrated at the school. The school was well decorated for the celebration. The day commenced with lighting of lamp by the principal, followed by aarti and bhajan recitation. Fragrance of flowers, soothing aroma of burning camphor filled the environment with positivity. Pre-Primary kids came dressed as Krishna and Radha and best Radha and Krishna were adjudged by the Principal. Students of Class I and II recited poems enthusiastically in praise of the Lord. Students of Class III-V tapped their feet for dance performances and enthuse energy in the environment. Dance performance of Class VI to VIII also mesmerised the audience. The Janmashtami swing was a great attraction. ‘Dahi Handi’ competition was organised for Class XI and XII. Students made a huge circle by holding their hands and raised three-layered pyramids to break ‘handis’. Principal Poonam Sharma in her address, highlighted the importance of the festival and lauded the efforts put in by students and teachers. The function culminated with the distribution of ‘prasad’.

