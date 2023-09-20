Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

The school organised various competitions, speeches, rallies, slogan writing, painting, essay writing among other activities during Swachhta Pakhwada. Special lectures were arranged and oath was taken in the morning assembly. The school organised “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” rally for Class III to V, which was flagged off by the Principal. The students marched holding hoardings with slogans spreading awareness. Principal Poonam Sharma mentioned the campaign as a daily discipline.
