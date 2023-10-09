Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

On Gandhi Jayanti, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Education observed Swachata hi Sewa campaign with active involvement of students and teachers to spread the message of cleanliness, sanitation and hygiene in the society. Keeping this in mind, the school undertook a cleanliness drive, ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta’ at a gurdwara in Fateh Jung on October 3, 2023. The students cleaned the gurdwara and washed utensils. School Principal Poonam Sharma and the gurdwara management appreciated the students for their selfless service.

#Mohali