Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

The school celebrated Science Week with the aim of igniting curiosity and passion for science in students. Class-wise different activities were organised during the week. Class I and II prepared ‘food pyramid’, while Class III and IV students performed short experiments. Class V and VI engaged with ‘STEM’ activities. Students of Class VI and VII prepared models on pendulum, plant cell, animal cell, wind turbine, etc. They also performed live experiments with water, balloons and executed practicals with magnets. Class IX and X displayed formulas and reactions, performed experiments on acid-base reactions, viscosity and water travelling through filter paper, slides of amoeba, fungus, leaf and cucumber stem. Class XI and XII students performed experiments on buoyancy, Archimedes principle, chromatography, viscosity and made working models on pendulum waves. Principal Poonam Sharma appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers.
