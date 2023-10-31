Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

A special assembly on Dasehra was presented by students of Class VI to VIII. The programme commenced with the presentation of ‘Chaupai’ from Ram Charit Manas by students of the choir group, followed by a speech highlighting that every evil can be terminated with goodness and goodwill, which always leads to peace and prosperity. An effigy of Ravan stuffed with his own attire and his evil deeds was exposed symbolising the triumph of goodness over evil. A short act was presented by students. Various art activities were organised for Class I to VIII. Junior students made beautiful puppets of Ravan. Teachers shared some valuable information about the festival thus enhancing their learning. Principal Poonam Sharma wished everyone a bright and safe Dasehra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel will not agree to ceasefire, says PM Netanyahu, draws parallels to US position after bombing of Pearl Harbour
Calls for ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Ham...
Indian-origin man charged with murder of Indian woman in UK
Mehak is believed to have arrived in the UK from India only ...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans sentenced to death in Qatar: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge Supreme Court Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG