Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

The martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadar was observed with devotion and religious fervour at the school. Remembering the supreme sacrifice of the Guru for protecting the most fundamental human rights, a special morning assembly was organised where students were apprised of the life events of the Guru, followed by melodious ‘shabad gayan’. An inter-house turban-tying competition was also organised on the school premises. Boys enthusiastically competed with each other. School Principal Poonam Sharma appreciated the winners. She encouraged all students to participate in such kinds of co-curricular activities in future also.

