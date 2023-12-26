Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

The school celebrated Christmas. It wore a festive look with bells, streamers and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The students presented an array of interesting programmes. The school choir presented a variety of melodious Christmas carols like ‘Joy to the world’ and ‘Jingle bells’. Students from classes I to V came in colourful dresses. Dance performances and melodious songs were presented by them. At last, Santa Claus distributed sweets to everyone and wished them a MerryXmas. Principal Poonam Sharma expressed her delight on seeing such enthusiasm in the children.
