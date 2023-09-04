Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, Ludhiana

To celebrate Raksha Bandhan festival, activities were organised in the school. Students of Class VI to IX participated in various activities. Class VI and IX students made beautiful and innovative rakhis using different articles like beads, silken thread, ribbon, coloured papers, etc. Class VII students shared their thoughts on the importance of Raksha Bandhan. Class VIII students showcased their talent by enacting short plays on the ‘brother-sister bond. These beautiful handmade rakhis were sent to Old Age Home and Bal Bhavan also. Students gifted their self-made rakhis to children and elderly over there. They also carried biscuits and fruits for them. In return, they received immense blessings from homeless children and elderly people.
