Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, Ludhiana

In the pre-primary wing of the school, various activities for students of Nursery to Class II were carried out to celebrate Janmashtami. The students dressed up as Krishna, Radha and Gopis. Mukut and matki were drawn and decorated by the students of Class I and II, respectively. Students sang and danced on ‘Raas Lilla’. Principal Gurmant Kaur Gill apprised the students of the significance of the festival. Headmistress Navjeet Kaur Pahuja and Coordinator Abhineet Kaur Sarna also joined the students in the celebrations.
