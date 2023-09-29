Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, Ludhiana

Robo race was organised by Whiz Robo for Class III to VIII of Robotics Club students at the school. The students enjoyed the activity. Cars were operated through mobile phones with the application of AI. Principal Gurmant Kaur Gill encouraged the participants and asked them to take part in such type of activities. The winner teams were awarded prizes by the Principal of the school.
