Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, Ludhiana

The ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign was organised at the school. A plethora of activities were conducted, like a special assembly was organised in which patriotic songs were sung and the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge was administered to all t students in local language. Stories related to local ‘veers’ were narrated. A special cultural event was also held in which students presented speeches and roleplays on ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Kargil Vijay Diwas and Indian Independence. A parent (mother) gave a special dance performance on partiotic songs. It aroused patriotic fervour among all.