Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, Ludhiana

To hone various skills of students like critical thinking, team work analytical ability and mental agility, a quiz contest and group discussion were organised by students of Class IX to XI. The theme of the quiz was e-waste and for group discussion many themes were given. For Round I, the themes were ‘Will AI replace or assist humans’, ‘Reducing carbon emissions and role of developing countries’, ‘Can India afford spending a fortune on projects like Mission to Mars?’ and ‘India as G 20 Host’. In Round 2, all four houses had a group discussion on the topic, ‘Moonlighting - ethical or unethical’. Students participated enthusiastically in both the competitions and won prizes. Principal Gurmant Kaur Gill applauded the efforts of students and teachers and also congratulated them.
