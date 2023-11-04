Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, Ludhiana

The ninth Inter-School Shabad Gayan Competition was organised by the school in the memory of great visionary Prof Gurbir Singh Sarna. Around 20 teams from the city participated and showcased their musical skills. Each team comprised of six-eight participants. General Secretary Gurvinder Singh Sarna graced the occasion and the programme commenced with recitation of shabad followed by lamp lighting ceremony. Shabads from Guru Granth Sahib were recited. Gurvinder Singh Sarna gave away prizes and proposed the vote of thanks. BCM School, Chandigarh Road, won the first prize (along with cash prize of Rs 11,000). Baba Isher Singh Public School, BRS Nagar, grabbed the second prize (along with cash prize of Rs 5,100). DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, and Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Model Town Ext – D, Dugri Road, clinched the third prize (along with cash prize of Rs 3,100). Three Appreciation Prizes were given (along with cash prize of Rs 1,100 each) to GMT International Public School, Pakhowal Road, Springdale Public School, Sherpur Road, and Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road. Besides, all the participating teams got cash prize of Rs 1,100 each.