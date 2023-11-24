Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, Ludhiana

The school arranged counselling session on how to handle exam stress by Dilsohaj Singh Grewal (counselling psychologist and past life regression therapist). She interacted with 361 students of Class XI and XII and gave them several tips on how to handle stress during exams. She advised students to stay away from mobile phones during exams. Proper time management is must to reduce the stress. She asked the students to stay physically and mentally fit, avoid junk and too much fried foods. Moreover, they should socially adjust with others. The session was followed by a question round by students to which they got satisfactory answers.