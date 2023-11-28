Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, Ludhiana

A capacity building programme was organised by the Centre of Excellence, CBSE, for science teachers at the school. Sixty teachers from 29 CBSE-affiliated schools from all over Punjab attended it. The topic was ‘Science (Elementary Classes)’ and the resource persons were Gurbhej Singh Negi, Principal of Guru Nanak Public School, Ludhiana, and Dr Basundhara, a science teacher of St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, Chandigarh. Various topics like “Bloom’s taxonomy and educational objectives”, “21st century competencies and learning outcomes”, “Experience learning and lesson planning and assessment” were discussed. Principal Gurmant Kaur Gill said the capacity building programme will surely update teachers with the latest knowledge and will also help developing scientific aptitude among teachers which will ultimately benefit the students they instruct.

#CBSE