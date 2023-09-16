Guru Nanak Int'l Public School, Model Town, Ludhiana

A session on ‘Mental wellness of teachers’ was organised by the school under the Hubs of Learning Programme. The faculty members of member schools of the Hub of Learning, which included Jesus Sacred Heart School, Ryan International School, Dugri, Partap Public School, Guru Ram Das Academy, Shri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Public Senior Seconfdary School and GNI Public School, Model Town, Ludhiana, attended the session. The resource person was Dilsohaj Singh Grewal, a counselling psychologist and Past Life Regression Therapist. Various aspects of mental health were discussed. Various techniques of mental wellness, including theory of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs & how to stop negative thinking, were also discussed.