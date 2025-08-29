Guru Nanak kids football champs

Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector-92, Mohali proudly announces the outstanding achievement of its Under-19 Boys Football Team, which emerged as the Champion in the Zonal Level Tournament. The team's victory is a result of their hard work, determination and exemplary team spirit, which brought immense pride to the institution. The school management congratulated the players for this remarkable accomplishment and wished them continued success in future tournaments.
