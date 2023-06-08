Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh

To commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Devi, a chabeel was organised by staff and students. The aim was to remember and follow the teachings of the Guru, who practiced humility and forgiveness, and preached truth, contentment and contemplation. Students and staff members did Sukhmani Sahib path and organised Chabeel on the roadside and distributed rosewater and prasad to everyone.
