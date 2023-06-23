Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh

In an atmosphere filled with zeal, GNPS NCC Air wing cadets performed various yoga asanas at Japanese Garden, Sec-31, Chandigarh. International Yoga day was also observed on the school campus and hostel. Aiming at raising awareness about the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of practising yoga, various online quizzes were conducted for all the students. Students also prepared posters on the theme 'Benefits of Yoga'. Practice of Pranayama, Surya namaskar and breathing exercises were organised on the school campus. The staff and students took 'Integrate and Encourage Yoga through Life' pledge and committed themselves to making sincere efforts to making yoga rooted in individual and familial lives for good health.