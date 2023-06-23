Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh

In an atmosphere filled with zeal, GNPS NCC Air wing cadets performed various yoga asanas at Japanese Garden, Sec-31, Chandigarh. International Yoga day was also observed on the school campus and hostel. Aiming at raising awareness about the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of practising yoga, various online quizzes were conducted for all the students. Students also prepared posters on the theme 'Benefits of Yoga'. Practice of Pranayama, Surya namaskar and breathing exercises were organised on the school campus. The staff and students took 'Integrate and Encourage Yoga through Life' pledge and committed themselves to making sincere efforts to making yoga rooted in individual and familial lives for good health.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's address to joint session of US Congress elicits multiple standing ovations
Modi becomes the first Indian leader to address the joint se...
'Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation' casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi
Was addressing the joint meeting of the US Congress
Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai among guests at State Dinner hosted for PM Modi
The menu, comprising mostly vegetarian dishes, taking note o...
India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties
This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit t...
Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge reach Patna for opposition meet
Gandhi, who is in Bihar for the first time after the state a...