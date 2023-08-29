Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh

To raise awareness against child sexual offenses and sexual harassment, the school conducted a session on the ‘Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses’ (POCSO). The session was conducted by Ankita, POCSO consultant from Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights.Students were introduced to the provisions of the POCSO Act. She explained the definition of offenses emphasising the severity of the crimes. She shared real-life case studies of child abuse and the need for prevention and support. Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal emphasised the role of society to create healthy environment for our future generation.