Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its annual function. SDS Mangat, former DGP, Punjab, attended the function. Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal welcomed the eminent guests and presented the annual report. The programme commenced with the school shabad, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The festivity included melodious recitals, energetic dances and thought-provoking enactments. Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal expressed her heartfelt gratitude to parents of the shining star alumnus of GNPS, Arshdeep Singh, Indian cricketer, and other guests for taking out time from their busy schedule to be a part of the celebrations. Awards and certificates were conferred on students under various categories.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: Pakistan air force base attacked; 3 militants killed
3 aircraft, fuelling tanker damaged in attack on air force b...
128 die in midnight earthquake in Nepal
The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajark...
Delhi records ‘severe’ air quality
Minimum temperature settles at 16.6 degrees Celsius
Ankle injury rules Hardik Pandya out of World Cup; Prasidh Krishna to replace him
Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding of his own bow...