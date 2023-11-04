Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its annual function. SDS Mangat, former DGP, Punjab, attended the function. Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal welcomed the eminent guests and presented the annual report. The programme commenced with the school shabad, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The festivity included melodious recitals, energetic dances and thought-provoking enactments. Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal expressed her heartfelt gratitude to parents of the shining star alumnus of GNPS, Arshdeep Singh, Indian cricketer, and other guests for taking out time from their busy schedule to be a part of the celebrations. Awards and certificates were conferred on students under various categories.