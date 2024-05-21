Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh

Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal felicitated Harpuneet Singh of the school, who is Tricity topper in CBSE Class XII (non-medical) exam with 98.4 marks. His operose endeavour and resilience have led to this extraordinary feat. The ambit of his aspiration encompasses around astronomical science and computers. He had won many national and international awards in physics, astro physics and astronomy. He aspires to be a computer engineer. He addressed the students in the assembly and motivated them to work hard and follow their passion.

