Guru Nanak Public School, Chd

Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal and staff members ensured a vibrant celebration of the Republic Day. The string of events commenced with the recital of shabad followed by the unfurling of the National flag. The Vice-Principals of the junior wing and the senior wing and the Registrar of the school were also present on the occasion. Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal called for a united approach towards serving the mankind. She reiterated the need to be committed to fighting social evils and emphasised the importance of following the path of truth and righteousness that would steer humanity out of difficult times prevailing in the world. Paying rich tributes to Sahibzadas, Baba Deep Singh and freedom fighters, she told everyone to respect the Constitution and wished everyone a very happy Basant Panchami.