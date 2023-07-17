Guru Nanak Public School, Chd

The school celebrated Van Mahotsav on the school campus. It was to sensitise students about their role in conserving nature and instill the value of social responsibility among them towards safeguarding trees and forest cover. The focus was to build a personal connect between the students and trees through various activities. The students of classes VI to VIII participated in a mass plantation programme, wherein 100 varieties of plants like Jamun, Neem, bay leaf etc. were planted by them. It was an educative and informative session for the students. The students of classes IX-XII participated in a poster-making competition to promote awareness on environment. Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged them to take initiative which would help them in making the planet green and clean.
