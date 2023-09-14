Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town Extension, Ludhiana

Students of the school participated in CISCE Regional-Level Athletic Meet hosted by Kaintal School at Punjabi University, Patiala. Over 700 students from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi NCR participated in the competition. School students won medals in different events. In the U-17 category of 400 m race, Japmann Kaur of Class X clinched gold medal. In the U-14 category of discus throw, Jaskirat Kaur of Class VIII B won bronze medal. Principal Mona Singh congratulated the budding athletes.

