Guru Nanak Public School, Sector-36, Chandigarh

A special assembly to sensitise students about environment conservation was conducted in collaboration with Chandigarh Police Department. Sub Inspector Gurjeevan Singh graced the occasion along with his team members. The assembly commenced with school shabad followed by a moral talk on environment. Students and teachers took a pledge to protect the environment. Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal apprised everyone about the achievements of the school’s Eco-Club. She also emphasised the need to stop the use of plastic and to recognise the importance of using eco-friendly products. She also felicitated Japneet Kaur, Yashveer Singh, Armaanvir Singh, Jaismeen Kaur and Harsimran Singh who brought laurels for school by securing second position along with a cash prize of Rs 5000 at state-level project-making competition on biodiversity organised by Wipro Earthen Foundation. The programme culminated with the singing og the National Anthem by everyone present.