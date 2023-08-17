Guru Nanak Public School, Sec-36, Chandigarh

Investiture ceremony marking the formation of a new senate was held at the school. Head Boy,Sahiljot Singh, Head Girl, Ishita Thakur and other newly elected student council members pledged to work earnestly and uphold the honour and glory of the institution while receiving their prestigious flags, badges and sashes from Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal. The Principal administered the oath to the students and congratulated them student leaders and admonishing them to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties and motivating them to uphold the values and be infused with the spirit to create a positive influence with their service as leaders and live up to the expectations and work in sync with the mission of the school. With the flags held high and heads standing tall, the ceremony culminated with the National Anthem.