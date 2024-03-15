Guru Nanak Public School, Sec 36-D, Chandigarh, to have new auditorium

The school, an epitome of excellence in education, sports and cultural enrichment, took a monumental stride forward with the commencement of construction of a new auditorium. The official ground-breaking ceremony marked the inception of this visionary project, poised to redefine the landscape of educational infrastructure. The ceremony unfolded with ‘ardaas’, seeking divine blessings for the success and prosperity of the endeavour. Symbolising unity and collective vision, president of the governing council of the school JS Bawa, vice-president Ashok Singh Bagrian, general secretary Prof GS Dhillon, along with other members, Dr BNS Walia, Major Gen Kahlon, Surinder Paul Kaur, Kanwar Sandhu, NPS Aulakh, Nehchal Singh Sandhu and Pripuran Singh, and Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal ceremoniously laid the foundation stone of Guru Nanak Auditorium at the school. This collaborative effort underscores the school’s unwavering commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and community engagement. Keeping pace with the time, being child friendly, excelling in academics, international and national sports, co-curricular activities, value education and team building, the school, which is one of the best schools of the Tricity, always caters for holistic development of personalities of its students. Spread over 16 acres, this fully smart school has fully air-conditioned senior wing, junior wing and hostels where expectations and dreams of students are fulfilled, where creative minds meet professional faculty, where learning is a lifetime experience, ie where buds blossom into flowers. This momentous ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Guru Nanak Auditorium with a seating capacity of 812 reflects dedication and commitment of its governing council and staff members in providing world-class facilities towards students that not only enrich the educational experience but also serve as beacons of inspiration for the generations to come.

