Guru Nanak Public School, Sector-36, Chandigarh

Environmental changes and concerns are the biggest challenges that humanity and the planet earth is facing. Global environment ramifications and preventive actions required by everyone in society were discussed during the Eco Club Trainers Training Programme organised by CPCC (Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee) and Yuvsatta at GNPS 36, Chandigarh. As many as 80 teachers from eco-clubs of various schools of tricity participated in the programme. The Chief guest Arulrajan P, an IFS Member Secretary, CPCC inspired everyone to conserve environment, prevent pollution & fight against climatic challenges. Monika Chawla, Sushil Dogra and Pramod were the resourcepersons of the day who shared innovative ideas and activities to lower down the pollution index of the city. General Secretary, GNPS Prof GS Dhillon advised to have pure air & water & sit in sun to have good health.