Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, Chandigarh

Independence Day was celebrated in the school. Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal unfurled the Tricolour. The gamut of activities held on campus consisted of enthralling march past by NCC cadets, followed by dance, quiz, speeches and patriotic songs. The principal urged the students to uphold the ideas of unity, equality, democracy and secularism. She emphasised the need for students to serve the country, be it by joining defence forces, sports, science and technology or any other field and become responsible citizens. Also, students must strive to free the nation from illiteracy, communalism, and poverty. Refreshments were distributed among students and staff members. The programme culminated with the national anthem.
