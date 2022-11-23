Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36-D, Chandigarh

Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated at the school. The programme commenced with ‘Akhand Path’ and followed by ‘Bhog’. Students through shabad kirtan, poems, Vaar and speeches spread the message of harmony, humility, equality and universal brotherhood, creating a divine atmosphere.
To instil the spirit of ‘sewa’ (serving humanity), the staff and students of the school prepared langar for more than 5,000 people. A medical camp was also organised. General secretary, Governing Council, Prof GS Dhillon and school Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal, along with other members of the the Governing Council greeted the gathering and exhorted them to follow the path of righteousness and practice the principle of altruism.
