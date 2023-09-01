Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36 D, Chandigarh

As many as 50 students of the Interact Club of the school visited SOREM and conducted many activities for special children and donated batteries, soft toys, baskets and stationery items as per their needs. They also involved the students in many fun activities, like rakhi, card and collage-making. As a part of fund-raising drive the club members generously purchased the items made by SOREM students. The centre provides shelter to hundreds of autistic and children with other disabilities. The objective of the visit was to motivate students to embrace the challenges in the society and work for its welfare.