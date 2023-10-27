Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36 D, Chandigarh

The school unveiled a vibrant spectacle, “A Rainbow Palette”, during the inaugural day of its three-day annual function, held on its premises. Shipra Bansal, Chairperson of the Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) was the chief guest. Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal presented the school’s annual report. The students artfully brought to life the vibrant spectrum of a rainbow, each colour carrying profound symbolism. The breath-taking performances illuminated the significance of colours, weaving them into a tapestry of emotions and values that resonated deeply with the audience, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those in attendance. In acknowledgement of academic excellence, students were felicitated with a host of accolades, emblematic of the institution’s unyielding dedication to holistic education. The evening culminated with a fusion dance performance.
