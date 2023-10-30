Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36 D, Chandigarh

The air of gaiety and festivity engulfed the premises of the school during the second day of the annual function, “Joie De Vivre”. The evening commenced with a rendition of the school ‘shabad’ and followed by the traditional lamp lighting ceremony. Prerna Puri, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, IT Department, UT of J&K, was present. Students greeted her with a melodious welcome song. The cultural fiesta was marked by a series of exotic talents, thus creating the festive mood. The musical fiesta by tiny tots set the mood of the programme. Items like ‘Unity in Diversity’, ‘Senior Citizens’, ‘Women Empowerment’ and ‘Artificial Intelligence’ stole the show. The festivity rode to the final crescendo with the most fervent amalgamation of all the items in form of item “Happy India, Prosperous India”. Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal presented the annual report highlighting the achievements of the school. Achievers in the field of academics, sports, NCC and co-curricular activities were felicitated with certificates and trophies.